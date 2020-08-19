The effects of the pandemic will be felt by Okanagan College students into the new year.
Okanagan College says its winter courses will mainly be done online – just like its upcoming fall classes.
Thousands of OC students will return in September to a blend of online and hybrid courses.
“We have determined that Winter Semester 2021 will look much like Fall Semester 2020, with most of our courses provided in an online format,” said Andrew Hay, Interim Provost and Vice President Academic.
“For courses that require experiential hands-on learning in labs and shops, we will offer those elements in a face-to-face format, regulated by carefully developed safety protocols that follow provincial standards. Other labs and theory components will be offered online.”
Whether the courses will be delivered online or require on campus attendance will be clearly identified by the college.
The college said it weighed current COVID-19 conditions, as well as predictions for the coming months, to help students plan their studies as far ahead as possible.
“While there is uncertainty regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our society’s approach to gatherings, it is important that students know now what Okanagan College’s winter semester will look like to finalize planning for the courses they will take,” said Hay. “This is especially true for students who choose OC and happen to live outside our region, whether they reside in other parts of the province, the country or outside of Canada.”
The college’s winter 2021 schedule is viewable now and registration for those courses will begin on Sept. 1.