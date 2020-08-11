The Perseids meteor shower will peak Tuesday night, says the Okanagan Observatory.
Earlier in the evening will be the best opportunity to catch as many shooting stars as possible.
If you miss out tonight, you’ll still be able to catch the show in the night sky.
“Since the Perseids is an extended shower, it would be worthwhile to take advantage of any clear night before or after this date as well to enjoy one of the meteor highlights of the year,” says the observatory.
It’s called the Perseids because the place where they appear to fall is in the Perseus constellation.
The meteor shower is expected to be visible until Aug. 23.
The Canadian Space Agency has some tips to fully enjoy the spectacle:
• If possible, head away from city lights, which make it hard to see fainter meteors. To increase your chances of seeing shooting stars, set out in search of dark skies in the countryside.
• If you need to use a flashlight, place a red filter over the bulb (a red balloon will do in a bind). White light is very blinding and may affect your night vision.
• Dress warmly. Even though the Perseids occur in the summertime, it is still a good idea to bring warm (even winter) clothes. August nights can be very chilly.
• Sit back and relax on a reclining chair or lie down on a blanket. Not only is it much more comfortable to observe the stars lying down, but you'll also see more that way.
• Pack a thermos of hot chocolate or coffee—it will come in handy if you start to drift off or get a little chilly!
• Be patient. It might take a while before you see your first shooting star. Don't be quick to give up... It's worth the wait!