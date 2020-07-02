Okanagan Regional Library branches will slowly reopen their doors to customers.
The browse-and-borrow opening, as the library calls it, will occur gradually in July at its 30 branches.
Customers will be allowed to enter the library, browse the collection, use socially distanced computers and borrow materials.
However, meeting rooms, meeting spaces, study rooms, public seating and other gathering areas in the library will be closed. The public will be encouraged to select materials quickly, check them out using self-checkouts, and leave to allow others to enter — as only a limited number of people will be allowed in at one time.
Online programming will continue.
Libraries closed their doors in the early days of the pandemic in March.