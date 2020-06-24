Money for bike paths
The provincial government is contributing to three Central Okanagan projects that aim to make cycling easier and safer.
Kelowna is getting a $500,000 Active Transportation grant for its Ethel Street overhaul that is creating cycling lanes removed from the street. Work is now ongoing between Sutherland Avenue and Guisachan Road, in front of Cottonwoods care centre.
Lake Country will receive $400,000 for a project on Bottom Wood Lake Road to the new H.S. Grenda Middle School.
The Westbank First Nation will receive $500,000 for a project at Old Okanagan Highway and Louie Drive that includes new sidewalks, bike lanes and improved lighting.
Sarsons Beach growing
Work started this week to expand a beachfront park.
Construction will continue until August to add 0.28 acres to Sarsons Beach Park, off Lakeshore Road.
Crews will demolish a city-owned rental property to the south of the park, install a new lawn area, remove fencing and hedges around the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre to open up public space.
The expansion project does not include any changes to the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre building.
Construction will be limited to Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gyro Beach vandalized
RCMP are trying to find out who tagged the new washroom building at Gyro Beach overnight Sunday.
The letters SEKC were spray painted on the building.
Anyone with information can call police at 250-762-3300 and cite file number 20-35784.
Or report the crime anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or going to the website at crimestoppers.net.
Ransomware attacks
Several local businesses have been hit by ransomware attacks in recent weeks, Kelowna RCMP reports.
The attacks are hitting both large and small businesses.
In a ransomware attack, an organization's computer system is encrypted and a ransom is demanded to free the data.
Earlier this year, a number of local governments told The Daily Courier about the extensive measures they had implemented to fend off potential ransomware attacks.
Police advise businesses not to answer or click on links in suspicious emails, to back up their data, use anti-malware software, keep all software up to date and have an employee security policy.
Businesses that are hit should call their financial institutitions, police, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501) and Equifax Canada and TransUnion Canada.
Invasive weed patrol
Regional Parks is looking for eight people who want to learn more about and remove invasive weeds along the Mission Creek Greenway.
The Parks VIP event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
To participate, register at rdco.com/parksVIP.
Traffic ban on Bernard
Bernard Avenue between Abbott and St. Paul streets is closing to traffic for the summer, starting on Monday.
Downtown businesses will be allowed to expand to on-street parking areas in an effort to boost business, which has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twenty-two businesses have signed up so far for the expanded patio program, the City of Kelowna said.
Temporary accessible parking stalls and five-minute pick-up zones will be in place along cross streets, such as Water, Ellis and Pandosy.