The getaway vehicle in a Kelowna store robbery on Sunday might be easy to spot.
Police say a man took the cash register drawer from a business in the 2400 block of Highway 97 about 11:45 a.m.
A full-size pickup truck towing a black trailer with a recreational vehicle on it was spotted leaving the scene.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 5’10 with a slim build with short light brown hair, last seen wearing a black jacket, light coloured blue jeans, black running shoes, a black baseball hat and an orange watch.
"The investigation conducted by our frontline officers has resulted in the gathering of evidence including video surveillance," said Const. Solana Pare of the Kelowna RCMP. "Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect from the video surveillance fleeing the scene."
Call RCMP at 250-762-3300 if you have any information.