A re-imagined sports themed fundraiser has been a hit this year.
There’s one week left to get tickets in the HOMEBASE 2.0 50/50 Online Lottery for JoeAnna’s House.
The jackpot is at almost $7,000 and growing every day.
HOMEBASE is an annual Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament and NHL All-Star Game hosted by former Kelowna Rockets turned NHLers Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau.
It had to be revamped this year due to the pandemic. It pits Team Gorges vs Team Comeau in a game of fundraising to see which team can sell the most online 50/50 tickets and get the most donations. Their prize is bragging rights and the annual HOMEBASE Cup.
Currently Team Gorges is in the lead.
Since opening in November 2019, JoeAnna’s House has provided a much-needed home away from home for the families of Kelowna General Hospital patients who have had to travel from outside the Central Okanagan for advanced medical care.
Go to kghfoundation.com to purchase tickets.