Heritage advocates are hopeful but realistic about the future of an iconic downtown Kelowna building that's up for sale.
The B.C. Tree Fruits office building at the corner of Water Street and Queensway now has a listing price of $5.2 million.
"Our first choice, of course, would be that whoever buys that building retains it as it is," Don Knox, president of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society, said Thursday. "Our second choice would be for the retention and preservation of as much of the building as possible.”
Built in 1947, the art deco-styled office building is on the city's register of heritage properties. But the listing is for informational purposes only, and it does not necessarily mean the building must be preserved as is.
Given the asking price is double the property's assessed value, and the fact that the site's zoning allows for a high-rise, Knox acknowledges any likely buyer would probably be envisioning a complete redevelopment.
"The land value being what it is, I can't see any buyer not proposing a high-rise for that site," Knox said.
The city has the power to apply a formal heritage protection order to the property against the future owner's wishes.
But since current zoning for the site allows for a tower up to 19 storeys, that would involve compensating the future owner for what would be many millions of dollars in lost development potential, top city planner Ryan Smith said.
A more likely scenario, he suggested, is for the city to suggest says in which some aspects of the existing building could feature in whatever re-development proposal eventually comes forward.
"We would try to strike a balance between heritage preservation, the rights of the property owner, and the interests of taxpayers,” Smith said.
There are recent examples of ways in which historic properties in Kelowna have been renovated and incorporated into redevelopments, despite the buildings not being formally protected.
Retention of the facade of a 1907 farmhouse, described as the oldest in Rutland, will figure in a 72-unit housing project at the corner of Highway 33 and Sadler Road.
Preservation of the old home's exterior was offered by the developer, in part, as justification for a request for a 2.5 metre height variance and a nine-stall parking variance, both of which were granted by city council.
The city also achieved the preservation of the 1910 Surtees House at the corner of Lakeshore Road and Collett Road in the Lower Mission through a partnership with a local developer that allowed for the construction of some commercial properties on the site.