Two new bylaw officers, whose responsibilities include reminding people to stay apart from one another, will start patrols in Lake Country on Thursday.
The town of 15,000 people is proceeding as planned with the tripling of the bylaw squad, from one to three members.
With the new hires, bylaw enforcement will extend from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday to Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
A page on the town's website encourages people who have concerns about others not observing the COVID-19, two-metre separation order to call the bylaw office.
"Concerns related to community members not adhering to physical distancing recommendations or usage of public spaces will result in a bylaw officer explaining and trying to educate individuals about why physical distancing is important," the town website says.
It also encourages residents to call the bylaw if they believe someone has returned to Canada and isn't self-isolating for the mandated 14 day period. Calls to bylaw should also be made, the website says, if groups of more than 50 people are seen in Lake Country.
Although bylaw officers will respond, their powers to do anything about the situation are limited. "Distancing is voluntary and cannot be enforced," the website acknowledges.
However, "formal warnings" will be issued if non-compliance continues, the town says. And the names of repeat offenders will be passed along to Interior Health. Under provincial law, health authorities have the power to issue fines to people and businesses that aren't complying with orders given by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.