The public should not have access to results of tests given to Grade 4 and 7 students that measure how well they can read, write, and do math, Central Okanagan school trustees say.
Trustees this week agreed to ask the provincial government to release the results of the Foundation Skills Assessments only to school districts, teachers, and parents, not the wider community.
Trustees have long complained that the Fraser Institute, a right-leaning think tank, uses the results to rank schools.
"It was never the intention of the FSAs to be used this way," board chair Moyra Baxter said Friday. "There's a lot going on in schools, and the FSAs just measure a very narrow part of that."
The Fraser Institute says its annual asking, based on 10 indicators, provides parents and taxpayers with important insight they couldn't otherwise get into how well schools are doing in their core mission of developing literacy and numeracy skills.
"For more than 20 years, the Fraser Insitute's school rankings have been the go-to source for parents and educators to measure school performance," the group says on its website.
At a Wednesday meeting, trustees denied a request by the Kelowna-area teachers' union that they encourage the government to cancel the next FSAs, scheduled for January and February.
Union president Susan Bauhart says children have been exposed to "trauma" during the COVID-19 pandemic and it's not fair they should have to write the FSAs.
"We do feel the FSAs are important and that children should write them," Baxter said.
In practice, however, many Kelowna-area children in Grade 4 and 7 already do not write the FSAs. Teachers are allowed to send home a letter encouraging parents not to have their children participate in the assessments, Baxter said.
Children are supposed to be excused from the FSAs only if there are "extenuating circumstances", district superintendent Kevin Kaardal told local trustees on Oct. 14.
But 31% of Kelowna-area Grade 4 students did not take the FSAs last year, compared to a provincial exemption rate of 26%. At some Kelowna elementary schools, such as Hudson Road, Watson Road, and Rose Valley, more than half of the eligible students did not take last year's FSAs.
"There's supposed to be a good reason why a child doesn't take the FSAs, but it's very hard for anyone to define a 'good reason'," Baxter said, adding the board is concerned about the fact that nearly one-third of students are not taking the FSAs.