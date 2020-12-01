Popular Christmastime experiences have been cancelled in the real-world but a Kelowna company is offering people the chance to celebrate online.
Users of Utopia VR can immerse themselves in a virtual Christmas environment and sing carols with friends, walk in a snowy forest, or hole up in a merrily-decorated cabin.
"This is a fun, socially distant way to safely and enjoyable gather with loved ones this holiday. Through Utopia VR, make this Christmas a memorable occasion your family and friends won't forget," Stuart Gray, a Utopia co-founder, says in a release.
Utopia is a web-based, mobile-friendly audio and video conferencing platform that uses 3-D technology. Its 'Winter Wonderland' experience offers 15 different theme rooms.
The company describes Utopia VR not as a game, but as an interactive, immersive, virtual, audio, video and text chat platform that is best experienced with others.
People who register for Utopia VR before Dec. 31 will be automatically entered in a random draw for prizes totalling $1,000.
For more information, see utopiavr.com