A West Kelowna garden and nursery centre has experienced the province's "first large community outbreak" of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
A group of foreign farm workers are in quarantine at Byland's Nurseries after some of them tested positive for the disease.
"The business itself is being quarantined," Henry said. "Everyone is being cared for very well and the investigation by Interior Health is ongoing."
Henry said the owners of the nursery were fully co-operating with health authorities.
Health officials say they are "confident the risk of exposure to the general public is low. None of the workers were in roles that interact with customers and members of this group had very minimal contact in the community".
It's believed the foreign farm workers are from Mexico. The COVID-19 outbreak at Byland's may be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Canada on March 12.
The workers live on the site in good housing accommodations, Interior Health says, and the buildings provide space for individuals to be self-isolated safely.
