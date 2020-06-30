Drunk boater nabbed
A suspected drunk boater nearly hit another boat and a kayaker before he was stopped by police and firefighters.
Police say they received reports just before 6 p.m. of a boat operating erratically on Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna.
The Kelowna fire department launched its boat to take West Kelowna RCMP officers to the scene. They caught up with the suspect near Kin Beach in Vernon.
A 46-year-old Kelowna man provided two breath samples, which were both over the legal limit, police said in a news release. He now faces potential charges and his boat was impounded.
Civic awards Thursday
Kelowna's civic awards will be handed out Thursday.
The 45th annual awards ceremony will be held online at kelowna.ca/civicawards, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The awards ceremony was slated to be held April 29 at the community theatre, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summer activities cancelled
Two summertime programs run by the City of Kelowna have been cancelled this year.
Dancing in the Park is a weekly event that has been held in Stuart Park on Wednesday nights since 2010.
Park and Play has offered activities for kids at community parks throughout the city since 2008.
“We’re disappointed that two of our free community events can’t go ahead this summer, but we didn’t feel we would be able to modify the programs in a way that ensured the provincial health orders could be maintained,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager, in a news release.
The city is running a survey at getinvolved.kelowna.ca to see what events people would like to see offered next summer.
Local non-profits receive grants
Interior Savings has given a $150,000 to non-profit organizations across the Thompson, Okanagan, Nicola regions.
The credit union launched its Community Relief Fund last month to help local non-profits with the extra expenses they are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These Central Okanagan organzations received grants: Meals on Wheels, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, Kelowna Community Resource Society’s Family HUB, the Bridge Youth and Family Services Society, Lake Country Food Assistance Society, All Are Family Outreach in Lake Country, West Kelowna Shelter Society, YMCA, Project Literacy Society, KPeople in Motion, Elevation Outdoors, Community Recreation Initiatives Society, Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Gospel Mission’s Dental Clinic, Connect Counselling and Therapy, Okanagan Valley Pregnancy Care Centre, Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Elizabeth Fry Society, and Reach Out Youth Counselling and Family Services Society.