Ensuring health care workers put in their shifts at only one facility is a costly but necessary move to slow the spread of COVID-19, the province says.
It will cost the government about $10 million a month to implement a new rule that prevents health employees from working at more than one long-term care home or assisted living complex.
Since pay rates vary considerably, the government was concerned workers would opt for those facilities where the wages are higher, leaving staff shortages elsewhere in the system.
Most of the $10 million a month will go toward increasing salaries where wages are currently lower than elsewhere, Health Minister Adrian Dix says.
"At the heart of this is protecting the residents of long term care facilities, as well as protecting the workers who are doing extraordinary work," Dix said Thursday.
Although the order for health workers to work at only one facility was issued two weeks ago, implementation of the directive has focused first on those care homes where there have been outbreaks of COVID-19.
"The order is going broader now," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
It's been a complicated order to implement, since it applies to thousands of unionized workers whose employment is governed by between 50 and 60 different collective agreements, Dix said.
Many workers are employed at more than one care facility, Dix said. Allowing that practice to continue could have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus from one complex to another.
There are COVID-19 outbreaks at 20 long-term care facilities. A total of 153 residents and 92 health care workers have been infected. No outbreaks have been reported in care facilities in the region served by Interior health.
People who are now restricted to working at only one care facility will have their salaries, and hours of work, boosted to match what they would have earned under the previous system where rotations were posible, he said.
"The reason why there's extra cost, in some cases, it's a salary increase, and in some cases it will be increasing in hours," Dix said. "But it's principally addressing the salary differential."
The extra costs will continue for the duration of the order requiring employees to work at only one care facility, Dix said.