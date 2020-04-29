Vernon's hospital has one of the newest, most advanced diagnostic cameras there is.
A new gamma camera in the nuclear medicine department at Vernon Jubilee Hospital was recently installed to replace a 20-year-old camera.
“The new camera comes with more sophisticated and updated technology for more accurate and comprehensive diagnosis and patient management," said Dr. Curtis Mohamed, medical director of nuclear medicine.
In nuclear medicine procedures, according to information provided by the VJH Hospital Foundation, an energy source is introduced into the body in the form of a radioactive tracer. This tracer then accumulates in a specific tissue, organ or process and is then detected by the gamma camera to provide information on organ function and cellular activity.
"Because disease begins with microscopic cell changes, our team has the potential to identify disease in an earlier, more treatable stage," said Mohamed.
“Many of the people that will be scanned will be cancer patients,” said Janell Thorpe, professional practice leader and radiation safety officer in the VJH Nuclear Medicine Department.
“Newly diagnosed patients visit the nuclear medicine department early in their diagnosis to have a pre-surgical scan done to detect lymph nodes. Follow-up exams will then occur every 2-3 months throughout their treatment in the first year of their diagnosis.
"The nuclear medicine scans will help determine the spread of disease, the effectiveness of the treatment, and will monitor any side effects chemotherapy drugs may be having on the heart.”