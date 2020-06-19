Building permits and planning applications have been trending downward for several years in West Kelowna, newly-released statistics show.
Also on the decline is the number of lots that are being created, but bylaw enforcement activities are surging with officers more than four times busier than they were a decade ago.
The information is contained in a package of reports on various municipal departments going to council on Tuesday.
The documents also show the city has filled 35 positions so far this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in layoffs and hiring freezes at many other municipalities. The 35 hirings are more than the City of West Kelowna undertook in all of 2019.
In April, near the onset of the pandemic, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom said there had been no layoffs of city staff due to COVID-19, and he didn't expect there would be any.
"We operate pretty leanly," Milsom said at the time. "We have, you know, approximately 200 employees. You compare that to the City of Burnaby with 4,000."
In fact, West Kelowna has 259 total employees, with 141 people hired-on in new positions or to replace departed staff since 2017. The city gets more than 30 applications for every job it advertises.
New Human Resource initiatives this year will include computer and bike purchases for staff, an earned time-off program, new city apparel, and Funday Friday draws, the report to council indicates.
The number of building permits issued by the City of West Kelowna has declined every year since 2016, from 649 that year to 588 in 2019. Projections are for a further decline this year.
Total planning applications peaked in 2017 at 124, then declined steadily for two years. Less than 50 applications have been received so far by municipal planners, though the year-end projection is for a total of 96.
A total of 132 new lots were created in 2016, with that number declining every year since then. There were 69 new lots last year, and only 34 so far this year, though the year-end projection is for 68.
Bylaw enforcement activities rose every year between 2010 and 2018, from 1,293 files to 5,604 in 2018, before dropping back to 5,347 last year.
From 2016-2019, West Kelowna's population growth rate was five per cent, compared to the provincial average of four per cent.