Liquor should be served to all adults at the Peachland Legion, not only club members, town councillors say.
Council endorsed a request from the legion to change the facility’s liquor licence from liquor primary — club to liquor primary.
“The legion now services other groups, provides local services and supports events in the community,” the town said in a release.
“This application will allow the legion to serve liquor to the general public, not just members. There will be no change to the hours of operation or the occupancy permitted on the premises,” the release stated.