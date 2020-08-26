Swimming advisory removed at city beach
A swimming advisory for Strathcona Beach, issued on Friday, has been lifted.
Testing indicates the Kelowna beach meets the guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.
A swimming advisory is typically issued when bacterial counts exceed swimming guidelines and may increase the risk of illness if the water is ingested, the City of Kelowna said in a news release on Wednesday.
Each summer, city staff collects weekly water samples from its beaches for Interior Health to test and analyze. Kelowna beaches being tested include Sarsons, Hot Sands in City Park, Cedar Creek, Rotary, Tugboat Bay in Waterfront Park, Boyce Gyro and Strathcona.
To help enhance beach water quality, the city asks its residents not to feed birds, not to take their dogs to the beach, except for the dog beach at Cedar Creek park, do not litter and to change your children’s diapers in the washroom, not on the beach.
Expect some slow moving on Vernon streets
People driving on 28th Avenue and 42nd Street in Vernon may face some delays starting next week.
City crews will be working on sewer and water line upgrades.
There will be single lane alternating traffic along 28th Avenue, between 42nd and 43rd streets, and on 41st Street, between 27th and 28th avenues.
The work is expected to be complete by the middle of September.
Water quality advisory for Lakeview system
A water quality advisory has been reissued for the Lakeview/Rose Valley system in West Kelowna.
The seasonal breakdown of algae is causing turbidity in the water, which may affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process, the City of West Kelowna said in a news release.
Increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water.
A water quality advisory remains in effect for the Sunnyside/Pritchard system. The West Kelowna Estates and Powers Creek Water Systems are not on any advisories.
A water-quality advisory for the Lakeview system was rescinded on Aug. 14 after being in effect for a month.
A new water treatment plant is slated to open in 2022.
Cyclist falls off trestle
The Kelowna Fire Department Technical Rescue Team was called in to rescue injured male cyclist who had fallen approximately 150 feet at trestle 13 on the Kettle Valley Railway on Wednesday.
The Technical Rescue Team sent two members down who assessed the patient, stabilized his injuries and assisted B.C. Ambulance with patient packaging. A helicopter used to extract the patient and transfer him to Kelowna General Hospital.
RCMP investigating single-vehicle collision
West Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a vehicle struck a power pole and rolled several times in Peachland.
Just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were were called to Highway 97S near Drought Road.
A Toyota pickup truck struck a concrete barrier and a power pole before rolling several times and coming to rest on Drought Road.
The 27-year-old female driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.
The pickup was reported stolen from the Vernon area on Aug. 13.
No charges have been laid yet. This investigation is still ongoing.
Watch speed in school zones
Starting Sept. 8, Vernon RCMP volunteers will begin Speed Watch operations in school zones.
“Trained volunteers use a digital speed reader board to display the driver’s speed in relation to the posted speed limit in that zone,” said Regan Borisenko, crime prevention co-ordinator with the City of Vernon.
Speed Watch volunteers will be initially concentrate on school zones, but will expand to other areas over the following weeks.
Teachers return to school on Sept. 8. Students will follow two days later.
Correction
There are currently 209 full-time employees working for the City of West Kelowna. A higher figure that appeared in an article earlier this week included paid-on call firefighters and temporary employees.