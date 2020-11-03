Farmland along the Benvoulin corridor is too precious to be eroded by outposts of intense commercial development, Kelowna city councillors say.
Council on Monday unanimously turned down plans for a gas bar, fast food restaurant, commercial shops, liquor store, and car wash on agricultural property at the corner of Benvoulin Road and Byrns Road.
The project was pitched by Gurjeet Johal, a Penticton resident who said the site wasn’t viable for farming and that he had bought the two-acre site in 2019 for more than $1 million.
"I think there are other opportunities for developments like this in our community, not in an agricultural area," Mayor Colin Basran said.
Referring to Johal's relatively recent acquisition of the site and the large sum he paid, Coun. Charlie Hodge said he thought that demonstrated Johal had been willing to "roll the dice" in hopes of getting the zoning change necessary to accommodate a commercial development.
"It looks like, according to the council numbers, that roll isn't going to work out for him," said Hodge, who also disputed Johal's contention the property isn't large enough to support farming.
"I can tell you right now, there's a number of people I know who, with two acres of land, could produce a tremendous amount of agriculture off it, especially in these days of smarter farming. So I don't buy that at all," Hodge said.
The city has in recent years taken enforcement action against unauthorized commercial development on farmland along the Benvoulin corridor, and approving the project before them would run completely counter to that defence of current regulations, Coun. Luke Stack said.
"We've been working for many, many years to discourage people from putting up commercial operations up and down the Benvoulin corridor," Stack said. "It's one of the greatest assets the city has. The fact that it's not been built-out is a tremendous benefit."
Coun. Mohini Singh said she would have preferred that council deferred a decision to allow time for the project to be rejigged, and Coun. Brad Sieben said he would be open to considering a more limited development of the site in the future.
But both Singh and Sieben realized there was no desire among their colleagues to consider the kind of commercial development being proposed at the site, and they voted with the rest to block the application and close the file.
Johal indicated that he would likely bring back a scaled-down proposal in the future. "A little gas station alone should be good with me," he said.