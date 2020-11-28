Penticton spoken-word artist Shayne Koyczan and Kelowna filmmaker David Nault are again receiving awards for a short video they produced for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.
“Where the Miracles Live,” which was written and narrated by Koyczan and produced by Nault’s State of Mind Films, has earned Best Commercial at the Los Angeles Film Awards.
“So proud of the cast and crew who brought this film to life,” Nault wrote on Facebook. “And nice to see it continue to receive accolades.”
Nault also paid special mention of Hannah Borrego, another Kelowna filmmaker who was of the production team.
The LAFA honours are handed out monthly, and it's just the latest in a growing list of honours for "Miracles."
It's already won best commercial awards at TopShorts, FilmCon Awards, Festigious Los Angeles, Los Angeles Film Festival, and the New York Film Festival.
It is currently selected to play at International PSA Competition, and New Haven International Film Festival.
The 2 1/2-minute long video showcases work done at KGH and how the Foundation's JoeAnna's House can support families travelling to Kelowna for care.
In the film, a son overcomes surgery to score goals for the Kelowna Rockets. A premature baby grows up to play concert piano for hundreds. In the crowd is her grandfather, who survived a heart attack thanks to KGH care.
“Life isn’t beautiful because it lasts forever, so time is where the miracles live,” Koyczan says in the video.
Koyczan rose to prominence for his spoken-word tribute to Canada ahead of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.
The film, which premiered last year, features numerous scenic shots of the Okanagan.
It was also honoured in September for best commercial in the Top Shorts Film Festival, an awards program similar to the LAFA honours.