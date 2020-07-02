Polson Park reopens
Vernon's Polson Park reopened to traffic Thursday morning.
The park was closed to vehicles on Tuesday after heavy rains caused flooding along Vernon Creek.
Ground water in the park remains high. People are advised to stay off the turf and away from the creek. The playground and spray park remain closed. Pavilion washrooms are open, but others are closed.
City crews are working to remove water from the basin of the skateboard park.
Face masks mandatory at airport
Anyone who goes inside the Kelowna airport terminal will have to wear a face mask, starting Friday.
Traffic is starting to pick up at the airport as some airlines begin resuming flights.
Children under two and people with medical conditions that prevent mask usage are exempt from the rule.
Bridge repairs on Richter
Repairs to the Richter Street Bridge over Mill Creek, between Elliot and Burne avenues, will begin on Tuesday.
Two-way traffic on Richter will continue, but with some interruptions. Pedestrians and cyclists may occasionally be required to detour.
The project will continue through July and August. Included in the $380,000 project is concrete restoration underneath the bridge, a new reinforced concrete running surface, along with sidewalk and approach modifications.