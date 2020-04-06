Under the 'B' - for Bigger.
Operators of Chances, a popular Kelowna gaming facility, have plans for a building expansion and a new-look for the Springfield Road business.
"These future development plans (will) substantially change the existing building form and scale," reads part of a city staff report to Kelowna council.
However, the company is not ready to embark on the substantial upgrades and re-design at this time, municipal staff say.
For now, two small building additions are planned; one to provide extra space in the electrical room and the other to provide more office space.
Council is expected to grant the necessary approvals at a meeting later today.
Council has previously endorsed the company's application to add live table games such as poker to its gaming offerings.
Like other casinos and gaming facilities across the province, Chances was ordered closed at midnight on March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.