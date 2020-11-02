The second wave of COVID-19 across B.C. is more widespread but less lethal, new figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show.
While 80 per cent of all infections have been reported since June 24, three-quarters of all deaths and 55 per cent of all hospitalizations occurred before then.
"During the first wave, the peak number of hospitalizations per week was 107 whereas to date during wave two the peak number is about half that, at 55," reads part of the newest surveillance report issued by the BC CDC.
"Similarly, the peak number of deaths per week during the first wave was 26, whereas to date during the second wave the peak number is about half that, at 10," the report states.
However, the report cautions that a recent spike in cases could yet lead to a rise in deaths due to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations and deaths are below levels seen earlier this year because second-wave infections are mainly among younger people, who are better able to fend off the disease than people over 70.
In the region served by Interior Region, 45 of the 741 people who've tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March have required hospitalization.
Thirty of those people were hospitalized during the first two months of the pandemic, before June 23, with 15 people hospitalized in the four months since then.
As well, 13 of the 16 Interior Health residents who've been placed into intensive care units because of COVID-19 received the specialized care before May 19.
These are some demographic aspects to the pandemic in B.C.:
- children under 20 represent 19% of the general population, but account for 11% of COVID-19 cases. Only two per cent of hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been of children; no child has been put into intensive care and none have died.
- people between 20-39 represent 27% of the population, but account for 43% of COVID-19 cases, 11% of deaths due to COVID-19. No one under 40 has died of COVID-19 in B.C.
- people between 40 and 59 account for 27% of the population, 28% of COVID-19 cases, 26% of hospitalizations, and five per cent of deaths due to COVID-19.
- people over 70 account for 10% of all COVID-19 cases in B.C., which is about equal to their share of the population. But they account for 42% of all hospitalizations, and 86% of all deaths.