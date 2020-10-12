More snow is expected on the Okanagan Connector tonight.
Environment Canada says last night's heavy snow over the Pennask and Kootenay Pass summits will taper off this morning, but another round of snow is expected beginning tonight, with an additional 15 to 20 centimetres possible through Tuesday morning.
A series of fast moving frontal systems combined with falling freezing levels is causing the snowy conditions.
The first system brought heavy snow to Pennask Summit and Kootenay Pass overnight, Environment Canada said. The next system will approach tonight. Snow levels will lower to near 1000 m. Snow, heavy at times, will begin overnight and will taper off in the afternoon Tuesday.
Today, Drive BC says the Connector will be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of flurries. Snow level 1300 metres. Gusty winds.
The forecast in Kelowna today calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 13.