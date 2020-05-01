Traditional Terry Fox Runs have fallen victim to COVID-19.
Directors of the fundraising foundation named for Fox say the runs held in his memory will be held in a "virtual" way this fall.
"The Terry Fox Foundation is excited to announce that Canadians will continue to support cancer research through virtual runs from coast to coast this September," the group says on its website.
Traditional outdoor runs, which can draw hundreds of participants, are not permitted under the public health orders prohibiting mass gatherings, the foundation notes.
While details of how the virtual runs will be organized and promoted are still being devised, the Fox Foundation says Terry would approve of the switch.
"Terry once said, 'Anything is possible if you try'," the website states. "He was an innovator, attempting to run across Canada on one leg on a humanitarian mission we had never seen before.
"Today, 40 years later, we will have to innovate as well - we can't think of anything that Terry would appreciate more."
Fox, who lost a leg to cancer, tried to run across Canada in 1980, starting in Newfoundland and heading back to his native B.C. He made it to northern Ontario before the cancer returned and he had to abandon his attempt.
With the subsequent staging of Terry Fox Runs across Canada and in other countries, more than $800 million has been raised for cancer research in his name.
The Kelowna Terry Fox Run last year attracted about 100 people, with organizers saying they expected to raise about $10,000.
The event had been more robust in previous years, however, with hundreds of people turning out and proceeds exceeding $100,000.