Bridges in Glen Canyon Regional Park and along the Mission Creek Greenway will be closed for repairs in upcoming weeks.
The Acorn Bridge in Glen Canyon park and some nearby stairs will be closed for repairs next week.
On the Mission Creek Greenway, between the Hollywood Road South and Field Road entrances, the Smoothing Stones bridge will be closed Aug. 3-8, the Cedars bridge, Aug. 10-15 and the Friends bridge Aug. 17-22.
The bridge work will see the wood decking removed and replaced, painting of the structures and bearing pad replacement at each end of the bridges, the regional district says.