Police are investigating after an anti-COVID message was spray-painted on City Hall
On Tuesday morning, RCMP received a report that an unknown person had written what appears to be anti-COVID messages on the north and west walls of Kelowna City Hall on Water Street.
“This investigation is in it’s infancy,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This behaviour is criminal and we will be following all leads to determine who did this graffiti.”
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.