Interior Health is suspending pay parking effective Wednesday as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This step is intended to help support the public, as well as our dedicated staff and physicians, during this challenging time, and also reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission from the continued use of pay parking machines," IH said in a news release.
The public, staff and doctors will be able to park in IH lots without paying.
"Interior Health pay parking machines require individuals to touch screens and buttons that may have been touched by someone previously. Discontinuing the use of pay parking machines reduces the risk of potential spread of infection," IH said.