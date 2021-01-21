About two percent of British Columbians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 have now received the necessary second injection.
Just over 100,000 people have received vaccination shots, the provincial government announced Thursday. About 1,700 of them have had the two shots that are required for the vaccine's full protection.
A total of 564 new cases of COVID-19, including 95 in the Interior Health region, were confirmed between Wednesday and Thursday.
New daily case counts remain well below the peak of about 850 seen in early December but officials warn against complacency.
"Despite our COVID-19 curve trending in the right direction, we continue to have new outbreaks, community clusters, and high numbers of new cases," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"We must all continue to use our safety basics - at work, school, home, and in the community," they said. "Right now, this is our number one means of keeping our communities safe."
Fifteen more deaths were reported, making the total 1,119 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.