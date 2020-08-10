An Albertan visiting Kelowna has come away with a more positive experience than others.
“Before we came to Kelowna, we heard about the vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates,” said Jessica Shmigelsky on Facebook.
She and some friends were at the beach. On their way back to the vehicle, they spotted a note. At first, they thought it might be something hateful.
“But it was completely opposite. Our hearts are full, and this restores all sorts of faith in humanity. Thank you to the kind stranger who made our day!”
The note says “We’re glad you’re here in B.C. with us. Welcome!” Along the side it says #fellowcanadians.