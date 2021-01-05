The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan has dropped for the second consecutive week.
Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, an average of 30 people a day in the greater Kelowna area were testing positive for the disease.
That's down from 37 the week before, and from 50 between Dec. 6 and 12.
The decline in new infections in the greater Kelowna area matches what is happening in other parts of the province, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, an average of 553 new cases of COVID-19 were reported each day across B.C.
That compares with the average of 800 new cases that were being reported province-wide in late November and early December.
On Tuesday, 428 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across B.C., continuing the downward trend.
"We were able to slow the increase of new cases in mid-December and we want to continue that trend, but the number of new cases and deaths across the province remains high," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
"The more people we see, the higher our risks are, which is why keeping our groups small and using our layers of protection is so important right now," Henry said.
In the Interior Health region between Monday and Tuesday, 61 people tested positive for COVID-19. There was one additional death, making the total 33 across IH since the onset of the pandemic.
Across IH, 35 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with seven of them in intensive care.
From Dec. 20 to 26, a total of 214 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland.
The most recent weekly new numbers for other areas of the Okanagan were 48 in Vernon, 31 in Penticton, 15 in the South Okanagan, and four in Summerland.
Another update on the rate of new infections in the Central Okanagan, as well as other community-specific regions of the province, will be provided by the B.C. CDC on Wednesday, Jan. 6.