Okanagan orchardists will sell apples for 12 cents a pound this Saturday to highlight the grim financial challenges facing their industry.
That’s how much farmers say they’re typically receiving for their commercial sales, even though the cost of production is three times higher.
All proceeds from the 12 cent-a-pound sale, to be conducted in concert with the regular Kelowna farmers market at the corner of Springfield and Dilworth, will be donated to the food bank.
Reasons for revenues being so far below the cost of production, the BC Fruit Growers Association says, include recent consolidations in the Canadian supermarket industry.
With less competition among retailers, the BCFGA says, prices paid to growers for their apples have steadily declined.
The B.C. government’s support for agriculture, in terms of financial programs that directly benefit growers, is also the lowest in Canada, the BCFGA says.
Prices for Okanagan-grown apples are also determined, in large part, by the size and quality of the much-larger Washington state harvest.
In Washington, the BCFGA says, apple growers receive a direct cash subsidy from the government of seven cents a pound, a measure that effectively lowers market prices.