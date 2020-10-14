An outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a Kelowna church is now over, local health officials said Wednesday.
Interior Health’s daily press bulletin said three additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the region overnight, bringing the total in IH since the start of the pandemic to 585.
Of those, 29 cases are active and on isolation, two people are in hospital, and one is in ICU.
The outbreak at Calvary Chapel, declared Sept. 25, is now over; seven cases were linked to the outbreak.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 has ticked up to just under 1,500 as B.C. reported 158 new cases across the province on Wednesday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 84 people are in hospital, including 24 in intensive care.
They say no one else has died from the illness since the province’s last update, leaving the death toll at 250.
The outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver is now over, while outbreaks are ongoing at two other acute-care facilities and 17 assisted-living or long-term care homes.
More than 3,600 people are being monitored after exposure to a known case. B.C. has confirmed 10,892 cases of COVID-19, while 9,112 people who tested positive have recovered.
