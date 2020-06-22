A dad trying to rescue his daughter at Mill Creek waterfall drowned on Father’s Day.
The Lower Mainland man was at the waterfall with his family Sunday, when at about 5:30 p.m. his daughter slipped into the water.
He got into the water to help her. While his daughter was able to make it back to shore, the dad could not.
Bystanders pulled him from the water and began CPR efforts, which were taken over by paramedics who arrived on scene.
“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated and passed away,” said Kelowna Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
“RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Mill Creek waterfall, located at Old Vernon Road and Spencer Road, is a popular hiking spot.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating.
Police have not released the man’s name.