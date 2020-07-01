The driver of a car that plunged down an embankment was hoisted to safety by West Kelowna firefighters.
At about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle was reported as having gone over the side of Bear Creek Road in the 1500 block.
"Once on scene, crews found a vehicle halfway down the embankment being held in place by a small tree," assistant West Kelowna fire chief Chad Gartrell says in a release.
A firefighter was lowered down to the crash site on a rope, and managed to extricate the vehicle's driver. After the driver was brought to safety, so too was a small dog, which had stayed in the car and was uninjured.
The driver was assessed by paramedics and allowed to leave the scene without transport to hospital, Gartrell says.
Drivers should take special care when driving on wet roads, Gartrell says.