The Okanagan snowpack isn't much deeper than normal but there's still an enhanced risk of spring flooding, provincial officials say.
As of April 1, the Valley's snowpack was 116 per cent of normal, compared to 115 per cent of normal in March.
"Despite cooler than normal temperatures, dry weather contributed to modest snow pack accumulation over the month of March," reads a bulletin released Wednesday by the River Forecast Centre.
Maximum snowpack levels are usually reached in mid-April, and no significant new accumulations of snow are expected in the next few weeks.
But snow depth is only one indicator of the flood risk. Another "critical" one is the short- and medium-term weather forecasts, the bulletin states.
The next three months are supposed to be warmer than normal, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Warmer weather can quicken the snowmelt, which has yet to begin in earnest, leading to flooding potential along streams and rivers.
For the Okanagan, provincial officials anticipate creekflows at 133 per cent of normal, "significantly higher" than the snow basin index.
For creeks that feed into Kalamalka Lake, streamflows are predicted to be 128 per cent of normal.
The imperfect relationship between snowpack and flooding was most acutely observed as recently as 2017. The snow index was only 105 per cent above normal, but a temperature surge followed by heavy rain in mid-May of that year sent torrents of water rushing down creeks that fed into Okanagan Lake, the most significant of which is Mission Creek.
After localized flooding along Mission Creek and Mill Creek, Okanagan Lake rose to a record elevation, resulting in water damage to many private and public lakeshore properties.
Conversely, Okanagan snowpack levels were 152 per cent of normal in the spring of 2018 and officials were braced for a repeat of widespread flooding problems. But the weather was more moderate and the freshet proceeded more or less without incident.