By Daily Courier Staff
Owners of a Rutland pub and brewery plan to give their building a fresh new look.
The City of Kelowna has received a development permit application for an expansion and facade improvements to Freddy's Brewpub at the McCurdy Plaza mall.
Plans also show some landscaping improvements around the business.
Freddy's bills itself as Kelowna's first micro-brewery. It's four core brands are Lebowski, Harkrider, Channel Cat, and Sandbagger, and the brewery also produces seasonal products.