West Kelowna RCMP are trying to find out whether guns were fired on Ross Road Thursday night.
Witnesses reported seeing a blue car and white SUV travelling at high speed before pulling into a gas station where the shots were heard. Both vehicles then fled.
Police laid out a spike belt to stop a white SUV on the Bennett bridge, but it blew by them. The vehicle was later found abandoned on McKenzie Road in Rutland, but a search failed to find any suspects.
Police later determined the SUV wasn’t the one they were looking for.
“Our investigation later determined that this vehicle was not involved in the incident in West Kelowna, and all indications are that this driver was fleeing from police for other unknown and unrelated reasons,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.
Mounties returned on Friday to the Ross Road area to search for witnesses and surveillance video.