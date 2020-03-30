Cost-cutting at Kelowna City Hall triggered by the coronavirus pandemic isn't currently expected to include the layoff of any full-time employees.
"At this point in time we're doing our best to keep everyone employed with meaningful work and not to have layoffs," city manager Doug Gilchrist said Monday.
"However, if this persists and there are cost-cutting measures needed, we may have to take a further look, as part of being fiscally responsible," he said.
For now, the city is determined to reduce expenses wherever it can, and is already taking a number of steps to do so, Mayor Colin Basran said.
"Our immediate focus is on costs reductions considering revenue is projected to decrease," he said.
Examples of steps already taken, he said, include:
- a hiring freeze except for critical positions that will affect 90 job vacancies
- reviewing millions of dollars worth of capital projects to see which ones might be delayed
- curtailing expansion at the airport in recognition of a dramatic fall-off in passenger numbers
- reducing base budgets for city departments with cuts in spending for consulting, purchasing and contract services, materials and supplies
City council has given preliminary approval to a municipal tax hike of 4.1 per cent but final approval is not necessary until April 27.
As a result of cost-cutting measures, Basran said he expected the final budget would be different than the one given provisional approval. But he said it was too soon to suggest what the final taxation demand would prove to be.
"We've given our directions to staff (to cut costs) and we'll wait for staff to come and report back to council in regards to things that be cut or put on hold," Basran said.
Since rules against public gatherings and the requirement to maintain social distancing came into effect earlier this month, the city has seen no change to its overall crime rate, Gilchrist said.
"I think at this point the stats that we've seen have indicated normal activity," he said.
The province has appealed for individuals and businesses to donate whatever supplies of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, they might have to health authorities for use by front-line workers.
Lance Kayfish, the city's risk manager, said the municipality would provide what it could in response to the call.
"We are looking at our inventories to see what supplies we might have to help the health care workers overcome any supply shortages they might have," Kayfish said.
Although the city, like other municipalities, has closed many municipal building and recreation complexes, a closure of parks is not currently under consideration.
"We haven't found a need to close parks," Kayfish said. "Right now, the instructions from the provincial health officer is for people to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, but just observe those social and physical distancing rules."