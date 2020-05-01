Grad classes at Kelowna-area high schools are going to have to come up with a new way to celebrate their accomplishments this year.
In a letter sent on Friday to grads and their families, Central Okanagan Public Schools said the traditional ceremonies, proms and dry grad activities won't be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on the sizes of public gatherings.
"Graduation coordinators at your secondary schools have begun meeting with their graduation councils to develop new plans to make graduation meaningful and memorable," said superintendent Kevin Kaardal in the letter.
"School principals will be working with their staff to finalize plans and will communicate them to parents and the community as they are finalized in the coming weeks."