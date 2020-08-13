A documentary about two Kelowna brothers who moved to Nicaragua years ago in search of their life’s purpose has landed on Amazon Prime.
Hotel Brothers documents the journey of Lucas and Travis Boychuk in building the world’s first ever action sports resort, Surf Ranch Resort. The film is currently available in the U.S. and U.K.
The brothers’ dream started in 2008, as they were drinking beer and relaxing in their parents hot tub after work. Their discussion turned to buying land in a foreign country. They began looking at islands for sale around the world.
“As the search went on, islands seemed to be out of the question, so they decided to type in ‘cheap land for sale’ on Google,” as they tell the story.
Keeping the momentum going, they booked two tickets to Nicaragua that same night.
Near the end of their two-week trip to the country, they found a two-acre plot of land and put a $1,000 deposit on it. Back in Kelowna, they put a business plan together.
"To be honest with you, we had our doubts," said Lucas.
That is until they started looking for investors. Within a month, they met with six potential investors who all wanted in.
The documentary follows them through their triumphs and setbacks, including being robbed at gunpoint and a civil war.
This story weaves together footage and interviews from 12 people, including investors, friends and professional athletes.
The film runs 1 1/2 hours.
Watch the trailer here: