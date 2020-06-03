Downtown Kelowna's two newest high-rises have received enthusiastic support from city councillors.
Approval was given Tuesday for a 13-storey office tower, with an unusual angled front edge, as well as 34-storey condominium tower. The projects will be built on the north side Bernard Avenue in the 500 block.
"I do believe this is iconic architecture," Coun. Brad Sieben said. "I think it's transformative for the block."
"From my perspective, the architecture is quite stunning," Coun. Gail Given said. "It will add incredible vibrancy to that end of Bernard Avenue."
The office and residential towers are projects of Kelowna-based Mission Group, which is already building a residential tower, called the 'Brooklyn' in the same area.
Coun. Luke Stack praised the variety of styles in the three buildings. "In my opinion, they've knocked it out of the park."
"The structures are absolutely stupendous," said Coun. Mohini Singh.
Council voted to grant the necessary height variance, allowing the taller tower to rise to 106 metres, instead of the normal maximum for the C-7 zoning of 76 metres.