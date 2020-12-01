Bud Light and Old Milwaukee are the most popular beers among people who litter in the backwoods, Raymond Imbeau and Barbara Kitz say.
And they should know.
They spent the summer travelling more than 80 km along the 201 Forest Service Road in an all-terrain vehicle, from Idabel Lake to Okanagan Falls, picking up litter.
The couple collected 32,000 beer cans and, last week, redeemed them at a recycling depot. They turned the refund of $3,200 over to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
This summer was the third year Imbeau and Kitz tidied up the backwoods by picking up cans.
Judging from their hauls — 8,000 cans in 2018 and almost 20,000 cans in 2020 — the problem of littering in popular outdoor recreation areas seems to be getting worse.
Cans of Bud Light and Old Milwaukee beer were the most numerous beverage containers.
"But we're seeing more craft beer. We even found a can for a garlic and basil beer," Kitz said.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue puts the recoiling deposits toward the purchase of new equipment, such as a wheeled chair to use when injured backcountry hikers or cyclists can't get out of the forest on their own.
"Ray and Barb are two of the most generous supporters we have," said Central Okanagan Search and Rescue president Dan Schlosser. "We rely on fundraising to stay fully operational and this certainly helps."