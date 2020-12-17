A fundraising appeal for a Kelowna girl with a rare form of anemia netted $7,000 in donations in just one day.
Averi Morey, 12, has been diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia, which prevents her body from producing sufficient blood cells of every type.
"Averi is expected to be in hospital for the next six months, if not longer, and the family will be moving back and forth between Kelowna and Vancouver," says a fundraising appeal for the girl on GoFundMe.
"Averi is a strong little girl with a bright future and is coping with the news like a champ, but we know this will be a very long road to recovery and will pave a new life for her," the appeal says.
As of Thursday, the fundraising total was $12,675. The goal is $20,000, with the money to be used for the cost of accommodation in Vancouver and related expenses.
To donate, see https://ca.gofundme.com/f/ngmws-help-for-averi-and-family?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_zn9+ngmws-help-for-averi-and-family