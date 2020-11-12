No election was necessary Thursday to once again install Kelowna city councillor Gail Given as chair of the Central Okanagan regional district board.
Given was unopposed in seeking her seventh consecutive year helming the 13-member board, which oversees the delivery of some local services in the greater Kelowna area.
Given was acclaimed to the position, as she has been every year since 2014.
The board is made up of seven Kelowna city councillors, two West Kelowna city councillors, one representative from Peachland and Lake Country, and two representatives who are directly elected every four years by voters in rural areas on the west and east side of Okanagan Lake.
Kelowna has the most heft on the regional board because the city accounts for more than two-thirds of the Central Okanagan's population.
Prior to Given becoming board chair, former Kelowna city councillor Robert Hobson oversaw the regional district every year from 1996 until his retirement from politics in 2014.
As chair of the regional board, Given earns $48,000 in addition to the $38,000 she is paid as a Kelowna city councillor. The other six city councillors who sit on the regional board top up their municipal pay with a salary of $18,500.
While it has long been the practice for Kelowna representatives to chair the regional board, and routinely be acclaimed in that position, the practice is different elsewhere in the Okanagan.
In the South Okanagan, the regional district has been led for five years by Karla Kozakevich, who represents the unincorporated area of Naramata. Its population of about 2,000 people is dwarfed by Penticton's 36,000 residents.
Last week, for the first time, Kozekevich faced a challenge for the chairmanship when Summerland representative Doug Holmes put his name forward. Both Kozakevich and Holmes gave speeches before the meeting saying why they deserved election.
"I've completed nine years now as an elected director with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and I'm proud to say I have never missed a meeting," Kozakevich said. "You can count on my experience and commitment."
The 19-member RDOS member board took a secret vote, the results of which were not divulged, and Kozekevich was declared re-elected. There was also an election for the position of RDOS vice-chair, which was won by Spencer Coyne, mayor of Princeton.
In the North Okanagan, the regional district chair is Kevin Acton. He is the mayor of the Village of Lumby, whose 2,000 residents account for a small share of the 85,000 people who live in the North Okanagan Regional District.
Acton won an election among regional district directors for the board chairmanship in 2018, but was acclaimed last year.
He intends to run again when this year's chair is decided-upon next week and is so far the only declared candidate, although other directors can put their name forward at the meeting.
"I just really enjoy the work," Acton said Thursday of his desire to continue on as RDNO chair. "And maybe it's a bit of an advantage as board chair, coming from a small community like Lumby, because I don't have as many conflicts-of-interest on issues the board has to decide on."