Kelowna-area firms have been recognized as being among Canada's best homebuilders.
Three local companies won five of the top awards presented June 12th by the Canadian Home Builders Association.
"Despite making up only three per cent of the national building community, Okanagan builders and renovators continue to prove that they are some of the best in Canada, taking home 12 per cent of the awards," Daniel Winer, executive officer of the CHBA Central Okanagan, said in a release.
"It's been a challenging couple of months for builders across the country, so this is some great news to celebrate," Winer said.
Okanagan companies had been nominated for 10 of the 39 national awards.
Ian Paine Construction won in three categories — whole home renovation ($150,000-$300,000); whole home renovation (over $1 million); and Renovator Excellence.
Macdonald Lakeshore Properties won for 'excellence in community development' for its comprehensive Lakestone project in Lake Country, and Marvel Pro Contracting and Renovations won for "excellence in bathroom renovations."
There were more than 700 entries from builders across Canada for the awards.
"The Okanagan is known for its entrepreneurship in fields like technology and spirits, but we don't highlight enough that these independently-owned local builders are some of the best in Canada," Winer said.