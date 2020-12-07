Airport upgrades take the biggest hit in a revision of Kelowna's 10-year capital spending plan.
Passenger counts have plunged at YLW because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with air traffic at levels not seen locally since the mid-1990s.
Now, the city plans to reduce spending at the airport by $76 million, from $329 million to $253 million, from 2020 to 2029.
But overall spending in the capital plan will still rise - from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion - because of boosted budgets in other city operations.
"Airport development has been adjusted to align with passenger forecasts that incorporate the impact of COVID-19," reads part of a report to city council from senior municipal staff.
The $76 million reduction in airport spending is by far the biggest change in an updating of the 10-year capital plan.
Last year, more than two million passengers used YLW. Traffic this year will only be about 700,000, and expectations are it could five years for numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels.
The next largest reduction in the revised capital plan is $34 million less for water projects.
But the declines are more than offset by planned increases in spending in other areas of the capital plan, compared to what was foreseen just last year, including $82 million more on parks, to $218 million; $38 million more for wastewater projects, to $120 million; and $19 million more civic buildings, to $199 million.
While the 10-year capital plan is a long-range planning document, annual spending decisions are confirmed by council each December as part of the budget-setting process for the following year.
The 2021 budget, which proposes a municipal tax hike of 4.3 per cent, will be considered by council on Thursday.