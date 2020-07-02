The behaviour of a Kelowna police officer during the arrest of a distressed university student under the Mental Health Act is of "deep concern" to the region's top Mountie.
Const. Lacey Browning has been placed on desk duty while an outside police force decides whether to recommend to Crown counsel that she be charged for the way she arrested Mona Wang.
A surveillance video taken inside Wang's apartment building shows the apparently unresponsive woman being dragged down hallway before Browning briefly steps on her head in the lobby.
"I can tell you that when I first saw the video, I was deeply concerned, and I'm very sorry to Ms. Wang for what occurred, District Commander Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, who oversees the RCMP in Southeastern B.C., said Thursday.
"If that was my family member of friend, I would have deep concern and want answers as well," Haugli said during a press conference.
Browning's actions are being investigated by the Abbotsford police force and a report will likely be sent to Crown counsel by late July on whether she should be charged for assault, Haugli said. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which normally reviews incidents where civilians may have been injured as a result of police actions, was not notified by Kelowna police of the matter.
Beyond commenting on the way in which the Jan. 30 arrest of Wang was conducted, Haugli said police have responded to a greatly increasing number of mental-health calls, with such reports spiking particularly during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
From 2016 to 2019, such calls in the RCMP Southeast District rose 21 per cent, from 11,929 to 15,099 annually.
Through the first five months of this year, call volumes are already at 6,466. This May saw the greatest-ever number of mental-health related calls to police, 1,456
Police respond to the vast majority of such calls on their own. Currently, there is one mental-health nurse who works with Kelowna RCMP under a program started two years ago. Haugli said he asked Interior Health earlier this week to provide more such nurses to accompany local officers to calls where a person's mental health may be in question.
"My goal is to greatly expand this needed service in existing locations where it is not always available and introduce it to as many communities as possible," Haugli said. "Personally, my vision would be that there be a nurse accompanying every police officer to every mental-health call."
"We as police would be a support mechanism if (the mental-health nurse) thought there was jeopardy to themselves or others," Haugli said.
If Interior Health cannot immediately provide additional mental-health nurses, Haugli said, police officers should be able to access "real-time information" about a person's medical history. That way, he said, officers would arrive at the scene of such calls with better information about the person's condition and what problems they may be experiencing.
Asked if that wouldn't raise privacy issues, Haugli responded: "What's most important is ensuring that that person in crisis gets the help they deserve."
Wang's boyfriend had called police because he was concerned for her safety. She has filed a lawsuit against the RCMP, and the provincial and federal governments. The surveillance video footage of her arrest, which Haugli said showed only "a portion" of the night's events, has been widely publicized and an online petition asking for Browning to be fired and criminally charged has been signed by almost 375,000 people worldwide.
Though Haugli has been commander of RCMP in Southeastern B.C. for five years, he has given only a few press conference. He says he chose to do so in this case because the matter was of top concern to him.
The Kelowna RCMP detachment has been under scrutiny in recent years for a variety of issues, including the way sexual assault complaints are handled, and a number of officers face or have faced both criminal investigations and civil lawsuits. Haugli wouldn't say how many local members are under code of conduct investigations, a process to which Browning is also now subject, as well as the review of her actions by the Abbotsford police.
During the press conference, Haugli sought to reassure the public the RCMP is made up of professional and competent officers who serve under what he said were often challenging circumstances, but who nevertheless are called to account when allegations of misbehaviour arise.
There are 1,300 RCMP officers in 45 detachments that serve a region of B.C. with a population of 760,000.
"My members, in my view, are doing an exceptional job," Haugli said. "They are dedicated women and men that show up for work every day, even through the pandemic. I would say that, right now, they are concerned (about) support from the public but it is my job, and that of all our senior leaders, to uphold morale of our members and to ensure that they are provided with the support required."
When they enter the RCMP training depot in Regina, cadets get six months of instruction before they are sent to detachments across Canada. The training period has not changed recently, Haugli said, but it now covers a much broader array of topics, such as diversity issues and when and how to use force appropriately, than when he was a cadet in 1990.
"I would say that since I was at depot, 30 years ago, the training has evolved much for the better," Haugli said.