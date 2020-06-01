Nozzles at Kelowna's waterparks should be turned on in a few weeks.
City council heard Monday that children's spray parks, in City Park and at Ben Lee Park in Rutland, should be operational in late June or early July.
Also slated for opening in a few weeks, in limited fashions, are indoor facilities like the Parkinson rec centre, Rutland Arena, and other municipally-owned activity centres.
People should expect some operational differences, however, senior city staffer Jim Gabriel cautioned.
For example, it's possible that change rooms at Rutland Arena might remain closed even when the building re-opens. And some drop-in programs at the Parkinson rec centre may continue to be suspended.
"There's a lot of layers of complexity that we're working through," Gabriel said. "It's going to be a careful, thoughtful process. We're not going to be rushed."