Technical experts needed to run water treatment plants and sewage facilities could be shared by Central Okanagan municipalities.
Local politicians are expected to approve an essential services agreement designed to share staff if necessary to keep critical infrastructure operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Drinking water and wastewater services are essential community services," reads part of a report on the proposed agreement.
"While extensive precautions have been taken to separate staff and ensure their health and safety, most communities are at risk if several staff get sick at the same time," the report states.
"By entering into an agreement between local governments in the region, resources can be shared to ensure continuity of services," it says.
Kelowna, Lake Country, and West Kelowna-Peachland through the regional district all operate their own sewage treatment plants. Similarly, there are separate water treatment plants in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country.
When the provincial government enacted State of Emergency legislation in late March in response to the pandemic, it suggested local governments that operate in adjacent jurisdictions enter into such agreements to ensure the continued operation of water treatment plants and sewage processing facilities.
Although there is no ongoing sharing of staff resources or equipment between Central Okanagan municipalities in the region of approximately 200,000 people, there is an agreement that provides for the dispatch of firefighting equipment across boundaries if necessary.
While the local water and sewage plants differ in size and design, each is similar and can be run by trained operators from adjacent municipalities if necessary, the proposed agreement says.