A proposed 'Champion for the Environment' position at Kelowna City Hall, with a cost of $200,000 annually, will get more scrutiny from councillors.
Council voted 6-3 Friday morning to delay approving the new position pending more discussion before the adoption of the final 2021 budget.
A majority of councillors questioned the expense, describing it as relatively high, and wondered why current employees couldn't be tasked with promoting more environmentally-friendly strategies.
"I have a problem, to begin with, looking at any increase in staff in this budget," Coun. Charlie Hodge said.
"I am concerned about the ($200,000) amount," agreed Coun. Maxine De Hart. "It sounds like a very high position."
Coun. Brad Sieben said he didn't like the name of the position, and he noted the city already employs a number of employees in various departments whose duties include environmental aspects.
Council heard from staff that the high-level position - consisting of a salary and benefits of almost $150,000, plus a consulting fee of $50,000 - is proposed to be a co-ordinator and implementer of various strategies to address climate change.
"It's really to make climate change and environmental protection more front and centre and co-ordinate efforts across the organization," city planner Ryan Smith said.
"We can either go faster or slower on climate change and this will help us go faster," added city manager Doug Gilchrist.
None of the other nearly-1,000 municipal employees has the background or expertise to take on a role of Champion for the Environment in addition to their regular duties, Gilchrist said: "There's not a surplus capacity of staff."
A minority of councillors suggested the proposed position was reasonable and would be an important part of city initiatives to promote strategies and technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"You are seeing municipalities create entire departments devoted to climate change and we're talking about one person," said Mayor Colin Basran.
Basran voted along with councillors Ryan Donn and Gail Given to authorize the $200,000 Champion for the Environment position with no further debate.
Basran has so far not proposed any reductions to the 2021 budget, which calls for a tax hike of 4.3%, and he has seemed to express frustration with cost-cutting suggestions put forward by other councillors.
For her part, Given said none of the items would be in the budget if city staff did not believe they were necessary.
Councillors Hodge, Sieben, DeHart, and Luke Stack, Loyal Wooldridge, and Mohini Singh voted in favour of more discussion on the Champion for the Environment position before the budget is adopted.
Emissions from city-owned vehicles and properties produce about one per cent of all greenhouse gases that originate from Kelowna.